Patchy, light wintry mix is overrunning the colder air working in this morning across the state. Due to the current conditions, a winter weather advisory is in effect until noon today for central Indiana!

Any snow that fall will be light but due to our temperatures below freezing (32°), icy patches and light snow will fall in some locations. Accumulations will remain light but keep some roads slick that are untreated with salt.

This afternoon, drier air works in on breezy, northwest winds, while temperatures fall into the middle 20s. The added breeze will add to a chill, under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow and the rest of the week appear fairly quiet, as many dry hours and days are anticipated while storm track remains well south! Today and tomorrow may be the first two “full” days below average for temperatures in the month of January! Incredible that the last two days of the month, will likely be the coldest! Here is your month in terms of temperatures and precipitation.