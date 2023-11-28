The blast of cold air is about over as winds turn southwest this evening. A warm front is coming soon

COLD by January/February standards today. The preliminary high of 26° is the coldest since early February and a full 20-degrees below normal in Indianapolis. It may be rather shocking to the system as we have had a very mild fall up until the start of this week. Fall 2023 ranks 15th warmest on record with 56% of the days averaging above normal.

Cold will be easing quickly as a warm front is in-bound overnight. Temperatures will surge on gusty southwest winds Wednesday – the normal high for this time of year.

The flattening of the upper-air winds, the jet stream will bring a hurried warm up. Temperatures Thursday will reach and exceed 50-degrees before rain showers arrive.