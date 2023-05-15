Areas of light rain will continue to ease and drop south through the morning and into the afternoon. Expect a damp, cool start this morning, as temperatures hold in the lower 50s out-the-door here in central Indiana.

By this afternoon, showers will have ended for most of area with a few lingering showers south of Indianapolis. A healthy amount of clouds will begin to break with some sunshine increasing by late afternoon and into the evening. This should help to return our temperatures to the lower 70s with winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will bring additional rain chances by late morning and into the afternoon. Due to thicker clouds, a north wind and rain-cooled air, temperatures will struggle to reach 70° for the day and marking the coolest day of the week!

Drier and brighter days return for midweek, allowing temperatures to return to the middle/upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. For now, the weekend starts a bit wet on Saturday but drier conditions return while temperatures remain near seasonal.