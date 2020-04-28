Early showers end as warmth builds this afternoon; wet Wednesday ahead

A few showers around this morning (mainly north of downtown) to start your Tuesday. Most, if not all, rain will end by 10 a.m. Clouds will thin and sunshine will become more available through the day, as breezy, southwest winds warm the area. A great afternoon ahead with highs reaching the middle 70s. Be sure to enjoy!

Rain and storm chances return later this evening and overnight, as a stronger cold front comes through the state. Severe weather is expected from Illinois to Oklahoma. By the time storms reach Indiana, they should be slowly dying out with heavy downpours, lightning and a few stronger gusts across our western counties. A minimal threat!

Rain and windy conditions will hold at times from Wednesday through early Thursday, as highs struggle to reach the 60° mark both days. Cooler flow holds through Friday morning, as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Sunshine builds on Friday and warmth returns for the weekend, as highs near 80° in some locations on Saturday afternoon.