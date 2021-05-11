Early showers end, sunshine builds

Overnight showers are winding down from north to south and should be gone before 10 a.m. for the entire state. Although clouds will linger, indications are they will begin to thin and skies will brighten through the day!

As sunshine builds, afternoon highs should reach 60°, marking another “cool” day for mid-May.

Frost will threaten area tonight, as skies clear and winds go light across the state! Patchy frost will threaten damage (or nip) to emerging flowers and plants. Forecast low for downtown is 35° but could be much colder in outlying areas.

More sunshine coming for the rest of the week, along with dry conditions, as we slowly begin a warming trend into the weekend. Saturday now looks dry for the entire day, as rain chances will be held to only Sunday now! And warmth will continue to build into early next week too!

Expect some changes to Sunday’s forecast in the days ahead, as models are not quite inline, when it comes to how warm Sunday could actually be. Indications are that it could be warmer if rain chances remain limited and steadiest north!