Scattered showers are still falling through the area to begin our Thursday morning. Rain chances will be ending around lunchtime today, as skies begin to clear and humidity drops! This will mark a great afternoon and a break in the 80° warmth. A northwest flow will get underway and bring a refreshing change for the late afternoon, evening and overnight!

For tonight, skies clear and cooler air to settle in, as lows drop down into the 50s! Time to open the windows and enjoy the break in the high electrical bills.

Friday is my pick of the week and the great weather will hold through the weekend!