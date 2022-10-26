What a rainfall on Tuesday! Yesterday marked the wettest day in nearly two months! Indianapolis received 1.06″, the most since August 29th (1.99″). This will certainly help in the elevated fire danger from the past few weeks!

Scattered showers will continue through late morning, as temperatures continue to cool and winds rise up from the northwest. Most rain should be gone by noon today, as winds increase to 10-20 mph. A cooler flow is now underway and highs will slowly climb today but only to the middle to upper 50s…be sure to grab that coat!

Tonight, skies clear and temperatures will tumble into the 30s overnight, bringing a colder change-up! Some patchy fog is possible before sunrise Thursday but widely scattered.

Bright sunshine is back tomorrow and will continue through Saturday, as a slight warming trend gets underway! Next rain chances arriving on Sunday and through Monday, our last day of the month. A few showers still possible for trick-or-treating hours on Monday evening, stay tuned for any changes in the day ahead!