Skies have cleared and temperatures have dropped overnight! Expect temperatures hovering in the lower 30s with wind chills sitting in the 20s. A touch of haze or fog is out there in the low-lying spots but shouldn’t slow down much of the morning rush hour. Expect a bright sunrise before clouds start to gather in spots through the late morning and early afternoon.

Expect a weak sprinkle chance in the forecast this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies but only for a county or two. Most of the area will stay dry all day, as temperatures near 50° in downtown Indianapolis. Winds today remain in a northwest flow, keeping us running below seasonal averages for late March highs.

Tonight, skies will clear and temperatures will begin to cool quickly after sunset and into the overnight. Expect lows in the lower 30s.

A fast moving front will bring afternoon showers tomorrow before clearing again with lows down into the 20s by early Thursday morning!

Next shot of rain and storms arrives on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has a large section of the Midwest and parts of the Ohio Valley in a probability for strong, if not, severe weather by the afternoon and evening locally. This will be monitored in the days ahead!