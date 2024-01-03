Skies are mostly clear to begin our Wednesday morning, while temperatures have settled into the middle to lower 20s for the sunrise rush. Expect patchy frost but roadways overall look good.

This afternoon will bring an increase in clouds through the day, as dry, seasonal temperatures are expected for central Indiana. Winds should remain fairly light from the west, southwest at 5-10 mph.

This evening, as colder air gets dragged in from the northwest, a few flurries will be anticipated across the area but roads will remain fine. Lows tonight will again dip down into the middle to lower 20s, as skies clear overnight.

Additional quiet weather remains through Friday evening before chances of rain and flurries return on Saturday. It appears most of the moisture will reside across the Tennessee Valley bringing only a limited amount of shower activity and flurries to open the weekend.

If we are to have any issues on roads, it appears that would happen on Sunday morning with temperatures reaching below freezing and passing snow showers. Another “decent” event missing our area, for now.