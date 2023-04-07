INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon with sunny skies. Our warming trend continues into much of next week!

Seasonal, sunny Friday

Friday looks very seasonal and sunny! Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s. This will begin our warming trend as we head into the weekend and next week.

Sunny and warm Easter weekend

Saturday will feature a whole lot of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s and light winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s. Easter Sunday will be sunny as well with temperatures close to 70°! Any egg hunts this weekend are a GO!

Sunny, warm into next week

As we head into next week, our pattern looks above average and dry. Temperatures will soar into the middle 70s and lower 80s! Indians are back home on Tuesday and into the end of next week. It looks like great baseball weather with those 70s and sunshine!