Widespread frost developed early Sunday morning as temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The Freeze Warning canceled as temperatures climbed above freezing. We still have a chance for a couple frosty mornings this week before seeing a large warm-up at the end of the week!

Easter Sunday will start sunny and end with mostly cloudy skies. A storm system is going to close in on central Indiana throughout the day, which will bring additional clouds to the area this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon compared to Saturday and should peak to the lower 50s.

Rain showers are going to arrive after 8PM-9PM for our western-most counties. The coverage will become more widespread over the area overnight. After midnight, a shot of colder air aloft is going to turn rain to snow, especially over the north/northeast. Minor accumulation is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Note that the snow will not stick around long and usually doesn’t this time of year. Highs on Monday will rebound into the lower 50s, which will help with snowmelt. Much warmer weather is on the way later this week!

Highs become mild midweek and are expected to shoot above average ahead of the weekend. Could Indianapolis the 80° mark? There is a chance! Stay tuned for updates this week!