Fair skies and dry to begin your Election Day morning, polls open at 6:00am. Expect a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s but wind chills in the 30s, as winds flow from the northeast at 5-15 mph, sunrise at 7:22am.

Plenty of sunshine is anticipated today and another day with highs reaching the lower 60s, nearly 8° above average. A light jacket may be needed at times today but great for early November!

Wednesday and Thursday bring a nice jump in temperatures both days with highs reaching the lower 70s. As we enjoy great weather, Florida will be getting ready for a late season tropical storm. Nicole will be making landfall early Thursday morning, as a strong tropical storm, possibly a category one hurricane, striking the eastern shores of the state. Some flooding, highs winds and storm surge all look likely.

Coldest air of the season, so far, expected to arrive this weekend on a potent cold front. The front will be passing through Friday and driving temperatures downward through early next week! Blustery conditions are expected and a flurry or sprinkle possible on Saturday, especially for the northern 1/3 of the state.