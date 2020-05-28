End in sight for warm, humid weather pattern!

Light to moderate rain is falling across central Indiana this Thursday morning. The showers are tracking northward and we will continue to see ample cloud cover with rainfall during the morning commute. We’re also starting off the day unseasonably warm with temperatures in the upper 60s around the state.

The steadiest of the rainfall is going to occur early in the morning. At 7:30 a.m., a “dry window” or “break from rain” was located over eastern Kentucky and Tennessee. The drier air is going to slide north and into central Indiana late this morning and midday. There should still be several dry hours today with showers turning widely scattered late in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could be possible, too. Severe weather is not likely with the activity today.

Prepare for another warm and humid day! Temperatures should peak in the upper 70s this afternoon. Typically when dew point temperatures climb above the 60° mark, we begin to feel more of the moisture in the atmosphere. Dew points in the mid to upper 60s today will create a sticky, uncomfortable feel later this afternoon.

An end to the unsettled, humid weather pattern is in sight! A cold front is going to travel over the state Thursday night into early Friday morning. The boundary will keep spotty rain chances tonight with widely scattered thundershowers early in the day tomorrow. Most of the rain activity is going to fall before 2 p.m. By the afternoon, the area will begin to dry out and the humidity will drop.

A Canadian high pressure system will settle into the Great Lakes region this weekend. The cool, dry air mass will provide central Indiana with dry and comfortable weather conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb into the lower 70s with plenty of sun!