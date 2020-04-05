Ending the weekend dry; 70s and storm chances return this week

Widely scattered showers traveled across the area on Saturday as a cold front moved over central Indiana. Temperatures struggled to rise in the afternoon due to the showers, northerly wind shift and cloud cover. Not much rain fell over the area and most totals remained below a quarter of an inch within a 24-hour period. Only a trace of rain was measured at the Indianapolis Airport.

Light showers are still falling in the eastern half of the state this Sunday morning. A few showers are still possible east of Indy for the next couple hours, but central Indiana is going to be much drier to wrap up the weekend. Cloud cover will decrease as an area of high-pressure slides over the Great Lakes. Some sunshine should make an appearance this afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Quiet conditions will persist tonight and early Monday morning. We will start Monday bright, but more clouds are going to fill back into central Indiana as a storm system tracks east and moves closer to the area. Before showers arrive, temperatures will bump back into the mid to upper 60s!

The 70s are on the way! Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to rise into the lower 70s. The unseasonably warm air will bring a chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center already has central Indiana highlighted under a slight risk for Tuesday afternoon and evening, meaning some storms may turn strong. Stay tuned! The FOX59 Weather Authority team will closely watch the latest trends and have updates as they become available.