INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Thanksgiving! A bright, sunny start and a mild afternoon will make this one to remember weather-wise.

Turkey Day Outlook

We’re beginning this Thanksgiving day on the cooler side with lows in the low 30s across much of the state. This will turn around quickly once our sun rises at 7:40am. A mostly sunny sky and steady southerly wind will warm us into the 50s before the end of the morning!

Temperatures will continue to run as we head farther into the day with highs topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s across Central Indiana. The only thing that will prevent us from reaching 60s everywhere is an increase in cloud cover. Our sky will become overcast by the early afternoon and scattered light showers will enter the state in the late afternoon. Showers will be present through the evening as well.

Weekend travel weather

If you’re planning to wake up early on Black Friday, whether for shopping or travel, you will not run into any issues. That being said, a few light showers may linger at times in the early morning, so keep yourself dry. The rest of the morning will feature steady clearing and the afternoon will end up being very sunny! Highs will reach the low 50s with a breeze at times.

Clouds will build again on Saturday and we will return to the upper 50s. The day will be breezy as warmer weather returns to the state. A storm system will be approaching from the southwest and this will bring rain to the region overnight. Rain will be heavy at times, but will begin to let up as we head through the first half of Sunday. Minor travel disruptions are possible at worst on Sunday morning. We clear & cool late in the day once again.