Even cooler on Sunday; tracking flurries for tonight

The weather may be quiet locally, but it is much more active in New England! A nor’easter has dumped several inches of snow in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. More than a foot of snow was measured in Paxton, MA! A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Maine and New Hampshire today. Strong winds up to 40 MPH, heavy snow and low visibilities still possible for the locations under the warning.

Skies have turned cloudy in central Indiana this morning and the cloud cover will linger throughout the day. A weak, upper level low is bringing the gray skies to the area. However, it is lacking moisture, which is why dry weather is still expected today. Prepare for cooler weather this afternoon compared to Saturday! Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 30s.

Flurry chances rise after midnight when the wind direction shifts out of the northwest. The flurries may even hang around through the Monday morning rush hour. The light snow chance ends Monday afternoon with several hours expected in the week ahead. Temperatures will even improve late in the week and rise back into the 50s!