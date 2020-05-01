Even warmer for the weekend; tracking rain and storm chances

Welcome to May! It’s certainly feeling better than the way we finished April. However, May is considered a transitional month and hints of winter can still linger. We’ve had temperatures as cold as 26°, while as warm as 96°! Days continue to get a little longer as we pickup another 53 minutes of daylight this month.

While the weather is rather quiet across the country, we’re still in severe weather season. On average, Indiana sees an average of 6 tornadoes in the month.

What a warmup! While temperatures are actually still running a few degrees below average, we are MUCH warmer from where we were yesterday.

We stay mild and mainly dry this evening. As clouds increase, a few spotty sprinkles are possible, but most stay dry.

A strong southwesterly wind flow will bring breezy and even warmer conditions to the state for Saturday. Highs surge into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

A cold front moving through overnight Saturday into Sunday will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the state. These will be scattered in nature and not the isn’t looking to be a washout. We’ll keep widely scattered showers in the forecast for the afternoon but there will be plenty of dry time for much of the area too.

Temperatures on Sunday will be at their warmest during the morning. By the afternoon, we stay mild but cooler from Saturday, with temperatures rising back to the upper 60s. Enjoy the warmth, a cooler pattern sets in next week.