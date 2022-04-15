Skies are clear and temperatures are cool to begin our Friday morning, as rain showers skirt across the northern 1/3 of the state. Expect a bright sunrise for downtown, while temperatures hover in the lower 40s. Be sure to grab a coat for the morning rush and bus stop!

Clouds will be on the increase through the day, as winds remain breezy from the southwest. Although sunshine will become more limited through the afternoon, temperatures will continue to warm through the day, as highs reach the middle 60s. Be sure to enjoy the warmth, as chillier air returns for this upcoming weekend.

Tonight, spotty showers and pockets of steadier rain will fall across the state, as a cold front slides through the region. This will bring a wind shift and a return to cooler conditions in the overnight as rain pushes into Ohio by sunrise.

This weekend brings dry conditions both days but a chillier air mass for Easter celebrations. We should enjoy a decent amount of sunshine on Saturday but breezy conditions (northwest 10-20 mph), as highs reach the middle to upper 50s.

Skies will clear overnight Saturday, as lows dip into the lower 30s. This could result in patchy frost on Sunday morning at sunrise (7:04 a.m.), as sweaters and coats will be needed for Easter Sunday mass. The sunshine will be welcomed but clouds should increase on Sunday throughout the day, keeping temperatures from warming too much, as highs reach the lower 50s.

Rain returns on Monday and the cooler flow from the weekend will keep things chilly through midweek.