The humidity came roaring back on gusty southwest winds Wednesday. The heat index topped 100-degrees area wide and go higher Thursday

The heat is on as the winds have turned southwest elevating temperatures and humidity Wednesday. Stunning to see MULTIPLE locations across central Indiana report at dew point of 80° late Wednesday afternoon – that’s rare. The surge in tropical air elevates the heat index to over 110° in many locations late day.

The actual air temperature isn’t out of the ordinary for August but the level of humidity is. Typically, this late in the season and in August the soils are dry, humidity is not as thick as it was in June and July but the amount of humidity within this airmass is impressive. Add that we had a healthy amount of rain (9″ since July 1st) and this air is oppressive.

The peak heat index Wednesday was 103° in Indianapolis but MUCH higher esp. across western Indiana. 117° Clinton (Vermillion co) & Raccoon Lake (Parke co). Martinsville 116° (Morgan co).

Massive upper-level high producing dangerous heat next 48 hours. Not uncommon to see wide-spread heat advisories but rare that nearly two dozen states are under an Excessive Heat Warning including the entire states of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Late Wednesday some heat indices outside of the state of Indiana include

119° Dubuque, IA

114° St. Louis, MO

111° Chicago, IL

The expansion east of the hot dome drives the temperatures higher Thursday and with the already elevated humidity produces a even hotter late day heat index. The heat index could exceed 110° in more locations Thursday and even reach 115° at several.

Limited chance of storms in the area until actual cold front passes, that’s still two days away. Storm complex ‘could’ evolve overnight northeast and bring a chance of storms eastern Indiana by sunrise. Will monitor trends.

‘Northwest flow’ jet stream backs down and allows massive upper-air high (Hot dome) to expand east. Relief is still days away but it is coming. Starting this weekend milder air returns!