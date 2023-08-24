Thursday was the hottest of the year and even more impressive, the highest level of humidity in over a decade. Dangerous heat indices of over 115° are possible again Friday

HIGHEST HUMIDITY IN YEARS

It has been 11 years since Indianapolis has hit a heat index of 110° – last time June 29th, 2012 114°. Shortly after 3pm it reached 112° at top of 4pm broadcast 109°. Feels-like 117° in Kokomo Thursday afternoon.

The dew point of 80-degrees area wide is extremely rare. The humidity levels today are the HIGHEST in 13 years. The last 80-degree dew point in Indianapolis was August 3rd, 2010. This level of humidity combined with the hottest temperatures of the year leads to some area HEAT INDICES reaching 120° Thursday afternoon

STORMS COULD SLIP SOUTH OVERNIGHT

A storm complex will once again be in the mix later tonight. It looks to develop and drop south from southern Michigan. We will monitor trends. The NWS is considering a WATCH BOX up north this evening. There is a potential for a few gusty/severe storms IF this complex rolls late tonight through early Friday morning. A better chance of rain comes later Friday – that’s along and ahead of a cold front sagging south and across the state.

Relief will be slow to come as cold front along with drier and more comfortable air only trickles in behind the front. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been extended for southern half of the state Friday. Heat index will be much less texteme for many but likely to top 100° to 115°.

Real relief is coming and will be much more noticeable by Sunday morning. The return of our default summer pattern “northwest flow” will drive the HOT DOME west and deliver much more milder air to end the weekend and for much of next week!