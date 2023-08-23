It may be a milder start to the day, but the heat and humidity cranks up this afternoon and evening! An Excessive Heat Warning began at 8 AM and it will last through Thursday night (12 AM Friday).

During peak heating hours, temperatures will rise into the 90s and dew points in the 70s will make it feel much hotter outside. The heat index will likely surpass 100° across the state and may rise up to 110° in spots! It will stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

The muggy-feel lasts overnight and into Thursday. Tomorrow is going to be even hotter with a high 97° set for Indianapolis. The record for the date is 98° from 1936! Tomorrow afternoon will be steamy too with heat index values up to 115° in spots. A few spotty storms cannot be ruled out over east-central Indiana tomorrow. However, most locations will stay dry with a partly sunny sky.

Changes are on the way for Friday and this weekend! A cold front is going to slide over the state on Friday and bring a scattered storm chance to the area. Highs will still rise into the 90s on Friday, but will drop back into the 80s by the weekend.