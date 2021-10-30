Expect a chill for trick-or-treating as colder weather makes a return

It has been another gloomy day with clouds hanging overhead and temps peaking in the mid 50s. Tonight there will be little change in our weather. Lows will fall into the mid 40s, but should stay fairly mild with the mostly cloudy sky. Worth noting is that there is a chance to see the northern lights across Northern Indiana, so it may be worth looking up just in case you do catch a break in the clouds!

Clouds will continue to dissipate as we head into tomorrow morning and luckily we should return to at least a partly cloudy sky through much of the day. It will be a breezier one however, so make sure to take this into account if you’re at the game or trick-or-treating in the evening! The wind will be generated as a colder air mass begins to settle into the region. The good news is that temperatures will still be in the 50s for tailgates and sitting around 60 during the game. We will return to the 50s during the evening with temps eventually reaching the upper 40s by around 9:00pm.

After Sunday there will be some more substantial changes in our weather, primarily a lot of cooling off. Temperatures will drop into the 30s consistently overnight with highs struggling to reach 50, if even that, during the work week.