INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve been on the temperature rollercoaster over the past several days with temps ranging as much as 50 degrees in some locations since Wednesday! Luckily, we have settled into a more comfortable pattern this weekend, though the beautiful blue sky may become tougher to find on Sunday…

Isolated showers for some on Sunday

Clouds will begin to return ahead of Sunday morning as a cold front advances east. The front will be accompanied by a low pressure system and this will stir up our weather as it passes through. We will begin the day around 60 degrees with some sun overhead. More clouds will begin to emerge in the mid morning as the front rolls through, however. Wind will pick up and it will no doubt become a windy one out there. A few showers will pop up through the afternoon across the northeastern third of the state. In the metro area, a brief shower or two cannot be ruled out either. Highs will end up staying in the low 70s with colder air rushing into the state. It will remain breezy and become quite cool overnight.

True fall feel this week

Temperatures throughout most of the work week will remain below average. A cooler Canadian air mass will once again settle in and bring a real fall feel. Clouds will be in and out through much of the week, but no rain is expected. Our coolest days will be Tuesday & Wednesday, each of which may have a tough time getting much above 60! Our first upper 30s of the year will also be possible across Northern Indiana on Wednesday morning.