Off to a warm and very stuffy start this morning, as the hot dome has finally edged into Indiana. Expect a dry, very muggy morning with hazy sunshine at sunrise while temperatures hover in the upper 70s. A Heat Advisory starts at 8 a.m. and will take us through Friday night.

This afternoon, a very hot and humid air pattern will overwhelm the state as temperatures surge into the middle 90s, marking the hottest day so far for 2023. The feels like temperatures (heat indices) will push into the lower 100’s. Along with the heat, a Knozone Action Day is in effect, with poor air quality expected through the evening. A few storms will be possible, too, especially for areas concentrated south and east of Indianapolis through the early evening.

More extreme heat is expected on Friday, with additional highs reaching the middle to upper 90s. Some late afternoon storms are expected too, and should continue into Saturday as a cold front presses into the state. This cold front will clear by Sunday morning, bringing a pullback in the heat and a large drop in humidity/dew points, providing a refreshing change statewide.