A cold front brought scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms over the southern half of the state on Thursday. The activity has moved out of the area and wind shift has occurred. With winds now out of the northwest, a cooler and less humid air mass is going filter into the Hoosier State.

Dew points are already dropping below 60° this morning and they will continue to fall into the afternoon! Highs will also trend cooler compared to yesterday with a high of 82° for Indy, which is perfect for those attending opening day at the Indiana State Fair!

Dry weather will persist through the weekend with high pressure setting up over the Great Lakes. Our next round of rain arrives late in the Sunday as another storm system approaches the Ohio Valley. The coverage ramps up early in the next workweek. Plus, highs will trend warmer next week with more opportunities to reach the 90° mark!