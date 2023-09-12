Temperature are set to dip tonight to near 50-degrees with several locations reaching the upper 40s

With the clearing tonight, the will lead to the COOLEST night of the season in Indianapolis. The forecast low of 51° will be the coolest since late May. Many locations outlying are headed under 50-degrees, but this isn’t the first time. On several occasions in late August, we had cool mornings in the mid 40s however, Indianapolis has not been below 50-degrees since the 49° low temperature on May 26th.

That may change come Thursday and Friday morning.

Reinforcing cool air arrives as another front dives south overnight. A small shower chance accompanies this front. Temperatures will be off the average high (79°) by as much as 10-degrees Wednesday afternoon and with clearing again late, even cooler nighttime lows are expected. With the clearing comes a streak of sunny days to end the work week.