Fall foliage in Indiana: How are we looking one week into fall?

INDIANAPOLIS – We are a little over one week into the fall season and it has been a warm week. Temperatures were chilly to start the season but have been in the 80s for the last few days. How has this impacted our fall colors?

Remember, we need four ingredients to really see that peak fall foliage.

Chilly nights

Mild, sunny days

No big storms

First light frost: temperatures hit 36°

While we have had a few chilly nights, we are not seeing a lot of fall colors across Central Indiana. Generally, most of the trees are still green with a few patches of fall colors.

Location: Carmel, IN; Courtesy: Allison Hammond

