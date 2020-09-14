Fall is in the air; Sally approaches the Gulf Coast

Skies are clear and temperatures cooler to start your Monday morning. Expect a fantastic sunrise around 7:26 a.m. Plenty of sun for today is in the forecast, while temperatures return to seasonal levels this afternoon. Winds will remain from the northeast at 5-10 mph, ushering in lower dew points.

More sunshine on Tuesday to mark the “Pick of the Week!” Rain chances remain low, our next rain chance to arrive on Thursday along a more potent autumn, cold front. This will usher in the coolest air of the month with lows dropping into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Sally is approaching the U.S., as steady rain is already battering western Florida. Sally is expected to become a category 1 hurricane this afternoon and movement to the northwest should put it on land early tomorrow morning just northeast of New Orleans. Storm surge and flooding remains a major threat for Louisiana and Mississippi.