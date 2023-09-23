Welcome to Fall! The autumnal equinox occurred at 2:50 AM, meaning the sun’s direct rays are back over the Earth’s equator. Daylight and darkness are nearly equal in time during this seasonal transition. Skies are clear this morning and temperatures fell to the lower 50s in many locations across central Indiana. Dry, warm conditions and mainly sunny skies are on tap today as high rise near 80° this afternoon.

Indiana is situated between two systems, including a storm complex impacting the Central Plains and Upper Midwest, and Tropical Storm Ophelia along the East Coast. Eastern North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland have tropical storm warnings in effect as the storm produces gusts in excess of 75 MPH and heavy rain. The system should weaken as it tracks north over the weekend.

Central Indiana is lacking rainfall this month with more than a two-inch deficit in Indianapolis. Moderate drought conditions have formed over the northern Indiana again due to the limited rainfall. Shower chances will rise again midweek as a storm system slides over the Ohio Valley. The coverage will rise much more on Wednesday and temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s.