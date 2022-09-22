INDIANAPOLIS — Happy first day of fall! It sure feels like it outside thanks to a cold front that came in Wednesday evening knocking back our temperatures and humidity! We are looking comfortable into the weekend!

Thursday morning lows

This morning, our temperatures dropped into the 50s! It was cool, refreshing, and seasonal for this time of year.

First day of fall forecast

Today is the first official day of fall! Fall starts at 9:04 p.m. Thursday evening. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, below average for this time of year! Overnight lows have the potential for dropping into the upper 40s by Friday morning! Friday will bring temperatures in the 60s and 70s again with a mix of sun and clouds.

Seasonal into the weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few models are hinting at some shower chances, we will keep you posted in the days to come. Early next week looks very fall-like with highs in the 60s.

Indiana drought conditions improve

Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.78″ of rainfall, which is 0.42″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought conditions across the state as there were during the summer months. We did decrease in drought coverage from last week! We dropped from 21% coverage to 17% coverage!