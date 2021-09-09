Fall-like feel is fleeting, strong warm up coming soon

OCTOBER-AIR HERE

Early morning lows at early October levels. The clear skies and lighter winds led to the coolest low of 47° in Crawfordsville (Montgomery county) along with a 49° low in Zionsville (Boone county) Thursday morning. Low temperatures that cool are typical for the early part of October. The average low of 49° occurs on October 6th while 47° is the normal for October 11th. Indianapolis fell to 57°, just three degrees below normal. So when can we expect a low below 50-degrees in the city? On average the first occurrence of a sub 50° night is September 6th. The earliest fell on August 4th, 1912 while the latest came October 6th, 1910.

Skies will clear again this evening and with light winds and clear skies overnight many locations may revisit the low that we had Thursday morning. Coolest temperatures will be in the outlying areas Friday morning.

SUMMER SURGES BACK TO CENTRAL INDIANA

We put the 90-degree heat on hold here after totaling 17 days so far this year at or above 90° in Indianapolis. On average we have two more 90-degree days in Indianapolis from this date moving forward and it looks like we could get as many as four next week.

A warm front will surge through the state Saturday sending temperatures behind it well into the middle/upper 80s on brisk, southwest winds. The pattern that delivered these mild temperatures and that flows in from the north will flatten and allow an expanding dome of heat to spread east rapidly this weekend. Our air to end the work week had its origins from the upper Midwest where lows dipped into the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning but will be replaced with mid-Summer level temperatures as much as 12-degrees above normal by Sunday afternoon. The current forecast will keep us unseasonably warm for much of next week, with highs near or exceeding 90° each afternoon through Tuesday.