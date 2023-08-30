A great night ahead and one more typical of fall. The final morning of August will have an October-level chill for some. Strong warming is coming our way

COOL NIGHT AHEAD

What an evening for a concert at the gazebo in Carmel. Skies are clearing and temperatures are at late September levels. The highs today were more typical for a late September afternoon, nearly 10-degrees below normal. Starting the evening so cool sets us up for a very cool night. Many outlying locations will fall into the 40s overnight, for the second time this week for many! The predicted low of 54° in Indianapolis will be the coolest since mid-June, over two and a half months ago.

The loss of daylight is now over one hour since the start of the month and the lengthening nights are making an impact on the cool air reservoir to the north. Air arriving on northeast winds had its origins from northern Wisconsin and Michigan. It’s dry and very cool air that last night produced early morning lows across northern Wisconsin that included temperatures of 32° Tomahawk, 34° Land-O-lakes, 35° Eagle River.

CONTINUED DRY BUT GETTING WARMER

With the exception of southwest central Indiana, we have quietly gone dry. Is your lawn looking brown again? This is the DRIEST close to an August in 57 years (1966). We are nearing 2″ below normal for the dates.

There are really no rain chances here for days and the sunshine will be plentiful through the Labor Day weekend. Big change, temperatures are to heat up. While the calendar will change to September it will feel more like July and August with several 90-degree days and potentially the hottest of the year. Good news here is that this next go-around of heat will not be as humid.

Wilkes