Fall weather makes a brief stop in Central Indiana

Central Indiana felt a return to fall-like weather today. High temperatures remained seasonable despite the crystal clear sky. A breezy northwesterly wind is to accredit to this change in our weather as Canadian air inundates the region. This has been one of our driest days in recent months too with dew points in the 40s!

The comfortable weather will take us through Wednesday evening and overnight with temperatures bottoming in the mid to upper 50s. Our sky will remain clear throughout and into the following morning. Thursday will warm up steadily through the day with a mix of sun and clouds popping up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be kept in check by a continuous north wind once again and we will see Central Indiana max out in the mid 70’s. Another cool & refreshing evening will ensue before warmer weather begins to seep in on Friday.

As we close out the work week and progress into the weekend. The upper air pattern will favor a significant warm up. Friday will approach 80 degrees once more and the heat will crank up as a powerful jet of hot air picks up from the southwest on Saturday. We can expect highs to reach the mid 80s to start off the weekend and even top 90 come Sunday. Take advantage of the comfortable weather now because summer is not done with us yet!