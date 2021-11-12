Fall’s first snowfall has arrived

For the second straight day gusty winds accompanied a passing cold front delivering another temperature swing. Tonight’s chill will come with the season’s first flurries. Snow chances are a little higher later this weekend.

GUSTS AGAIN

For the second consecutive day wind gust jumped to over 40 mph in some locations as a new cold front raced across the state. In the fast moving pattern, a product of a colder, polar branch of the jet stream diving south, these systems are coming regularly. When temperatures swing so quickly, the temperature imbalance brings on the stronger wind fields. After a rather tranquil open to the month, the pattern has changed. Briefly jumping above 50-degrees early day temperatures tumbled on the gusty winds. The winds may have past their peak but a brisk wind will blow through Saturday.

FIRST FLAKES ARE LATE

Colder air brought on the first snow flakes of the season in northern Indiana at the time of this post with reports of reduced visibility in Jasper, Newton, Lake and Porter counties and the snow flake sighting have spread further south this evening. We captured a few flurries in Lawrence and at the Indianapolis Zoo just before 7pm. It became official at 7:09 pm Friday the first snowflakes of the season were record for Indianapolis, the first since April 21st, 206 days ago. Cold air wrapping around another low pressure will eventually dry out the atmosphere but there will be enough to wring out snow flakes as far south as central Indiana through the overnight. No accumulating snow is expected but this could be the first snow since last April.

This is the second straight year that we have waited for the first snow in November. Last year it came late on November 30th, but the previous four years snow fall was recorded in the final week of October. The record for the latest first trace of snow is not in jeopardy, that was set December 7th, 1944. We will have an even better chance for snow later this weekend.

“CLIPPER LOW” DIVES SOUTH

A fast moving low pressure embedded in this polar branch of the jet stream will dive southeast and bring another chance of seeing snow on Sunday. If you miss the flurries Friday night or early Saturday, the approach of this low could bring some snow showers back across the area before dawn Sunday. This snow chance comes ahead and along a warm front that when it passes will allow any snow or combination of rain and snow to become rain. Temperatures will rise temporarily Sunday before a new cold front passes, the third one in four days!

Temperatuers are not locked in to the colder pattern as the flow aloft will quickly return north by early next week