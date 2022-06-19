Pleasant End to the Weekend

It is another pleasant morning across the Hoosier State. Temperatures are mild this morning and have dipped into lower to mid-50s. Dew points are still hovering in the 40s, which is making it feel quite comfortable!

The weather looks awesome for the Juneteenth events happening today. You will want to get outside and enjoy the pleasant feel while it lasts! Highs will be seasonal heading into the afternoon and reach into the lower 80s.

Another Heat Wave

Temperatures are going to quickly rise as the cool, more comfortable air mass slides east of the Ohio Valley. Another ridge sets up over us midweek, allowing for the heat and humidity to skyrocket.

Tuesday may be the hottest of the year as highs rise into the mid-90s. Heat indices will over 100° are likely next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain Chances Remain Low

Yards are beginning to show signs of stress with the lack of rainfall we have had this month. Only 1.15” of rain has been recorded in Indianapolis since June 1. The total is running 1.80” below average to-date.

There are not many opportunities to make-up for the rainfall deficit either. There is only one day where storm chances are possible and that falls on Wednesday. A weak boundary will slide over the Midwest and bring spotty storms Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures and humidity levels are going to slightly drop behind the wave of rain.