Fantastic weather outlook for the Indy 500!

What a way to start a race morning! Temperatures early Sunday dropped to 42° in Indianapolis. That ties for the 4th coldest morning on record for an Indianapolis 500.

While the day has been off to a very chilly start, temperatures during the afternoon will turn much milder. Temperatures by the start of the race, at 12:45 PM, will be in the low to mid 60s. By the late afternoon, highs will peak in the low 70s. That’s still below average but overall, very comfortable for race day.

When it comes to temperatures on Race Day, the 80s take the flag! We’ve peaked in the 80s on Indy 500 race days 43 times. However, today we’ll be adding another tally to the 70° category. This will be the coolest afternoon for the Indy 500 in 8 years. In 2013, the high temperature only reached 68° on the day of the race.

Whether you’re at the race or spending time outdoors elsewhere around central Indiana, be sure to put on the sunscreen. The UV index is at an 8 today meaning you can get a sunburn in less than 20 minutes if you don’t have any protection on your skin.

The evening will be cool but dry. Clouds will start to build in late this evening, which will help temperatures from falling as far. By early Monday morning, we’ll have dropped to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll have more clouds around for Memorial Day but it will still bring plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to the mid 70s, snapping our streak of 80-degree warmth on the holiday. Each of the past five have reached 80° and above. Remember Memorial Day in 2018? It was a hot one where the temperature reached 95°! No 90s in the forecast but we do get back to summer-like warmth in the 80s next weekend.