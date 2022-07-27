INDIANAPOLIS – AS we get ready for the first weekend of the Indiana state fair, weather couldn’t be better!

Thursday at a glance

High temperatures bounce back into the mid 80s for Thursday, as we stick with scattered rain chances. However, most of us will stay dry throughout the day!

Healthy rain totals Wednesday

We saw heavy showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning that brought nearly an inch of rainfall to Indianapolis! More rain is expected through the evening into early Thursday.

Isolated storms possible before Friday

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday night, but we won’t add much to our rainfall totals through Friday. More rain will be added south of I-70.



