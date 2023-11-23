Happy Thanksgiving! The weather is going to be pleasant for Thanksgiving locally with mostly sunny skies and above average highs heading into the afternoon! If you’re running or volunteering for any races across the area, you will want to bundle up. Temperatures are in the mid-30s this morning with wind chills (feels-like temperatures) in the upper 20s.

If you’re traveling outside of the state today, the weather around the Midwest will remain quiet. A large portion of the country is also experiencing dry and bright weather for Thanksgiving. However, there is a storm complex that will impact Wyoming, Idaho, and Nebraska today and bring accumulating snowfall. Four to eight inches of snow is possible within the locations under a Winter Storm Warning. Up to a foot of snow is possible in high elevations!

Highs this afternoon are going to rise into the lower to mid-50s around central Indiana. This will be the third year in a row that Indianapolis will see highs in the 50s for the holiday. The warmest holiday in the last 10 years was back in 2015 with a high of 62°. The coldest in Indianapolis in the last 10 years was a high of 31° in 2014.

A “dry” cold front is going to slide over the region the evening and it’ll bring colder weather for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs are going to run below average starting tomorrow after the wind shift has occurred. The region will remain dry on Black Friday as highs rise into the lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday look dry, but the weather on Sunday may have impacts to travel locally. There is a chance for light rain and snow mixed in early Sunday morning. Stay tuned for updates! Highs on Sunday and into the new workweek will only reach the upper 30s.