Fantastic weekend on tap; mild temperatures to return!

We’re tracking great weather for the weekend! High pressure over the Ohio Valley will provide central Indiana with full sunshine today and Sunday. You will be able to enjoy the weather outdoors both days as temperatures trend warmer!

It may have been a frosty morning, but temperatures will quickly rise with the help from sunshine and light southerly winds. Highs this afternoon are going to peak into the mid-50s, which is seasonable for the calendar date.

Do not forget the time change tonight! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM and we will “gain” an extra hour overnight. Sunrise tomorrow is going to occur at 7:21 AM with a new sunset time at 5:36 PM. Lows will drop into the lower to mid-30s.

Even warmer weather arrives tomorrow and this week! Highs in the 60s returns to the state with the dry pattern holding into Tuesday morning. A weak disturbance approaches midweek and will bring a weak shower chance Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Skies will turn rather cloudy midweek.

A more potent autumn storm system moves in by Veterans Day. Shower chances rise and strong winds are anticipated Thursday night and Friday. The air will turn sharply cooler by next weekend.