Rather cloudy skies and slightly cooler to start your Tuesday morning. After a stormy Monday, quieter, calmer weather has returned for the last day of the month. Although gray to start the day, sunshine will build through the afternoon and temperatures will recover into the lower 50s. Expect a north wind at 5-10 mph through the afternoon and early evening.

No doubt, this month will go down in the top ten warmest on record with only a trace of snow! As of this morning, we are currently tied with the 5th warmest February. Look for a final number on Wednesday morning. We’ve had plenty of rainfall this month too ending with 2.55 inches, which is keeping us balanced to start 2023.

Record warmth on the way tomorrow to open March! On breezy, southwest winds a huge surge of warmth is headed for the afternoon in downtown Indianapolis. Our forecast high is 68° with the record holding at 71° (1978). We could attain this record, if enough sunshine is available through the afternoon hours.

Another round of rain arrives on Thursday night and through Friday evening. This will bring a solid push of rain, a few storms and wind. Totals could easily reach over 1 to 1.5 inches in many locations with falling temperatures.