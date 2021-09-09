Feeling like fall this morning; weak shower chance this afternoon

It’s a cool, crisp morning across central Indiana. Temperatures have dipped down into the lower to mid-50s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning. A sweater or light jacket may be needed at the bus stop!

Many will stay dry today. However, there is a very weak shower chance with the passing cloud cover this afternoon. Dew points in the 50s will make it feel very comfortable this morning and afternoon! Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s with peak heating later today!

The weather on Friday is going to be slightly warmer with plenty of sunshine. Area high school football games will be in good shape as temperatures fall to the upper 60s. Wind speeds will remain light and it will feel comfortable again.

The heat and humidity will increase through the weekend. Both days this weekend are going to be dry and mostly sunny. However, the temperatures will quickly rise, and it will be noticeably hotter on Sunday. Highs near 90° return Sunday and will linger into next the next workweek. Dew point will also continue to climb and it will feel stuffy Sunday afternoon!