Skies clear and temperatures chilly to begin your Tuesday morning, while the northwest flow rolls on. Expect another sun-filled morning and crisp start out-the-door. A few clouds will redevelop through the “heating” of the day and dry weather will hold for the central part of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s, roughly 10° below late September averages, as winds remain breezy at 10-20 mph from the northwest.

Another clear to mainly clear night ahead, as temperatures tumble into the lower 40s again overnight. Refreshing no doubt but feeling more like late October!

More of the same for Wednesday before a change takes hold to end the workweek! As the cool trough pulls east…milder air will begin to return Friday and into the weekend! A few showers to return for Sunday and into Monday, as remnants of Ian brush the eastern parts of the Ohio Valley.

Hurricane Ian is wrecking havoc to western Cuba at this hour, as a major hurricane and will continue through the afternoon. Flooding rains, damaging winds and storm surge will lay waste to some areas of Cuba before exiting into the Gulf of Mexico. Once in the open waters of the Gulf, Ian will likely re-strengthen to a possible cat. 4 before taking aim toward the western shores of Florida.

For now, some uncertainty remains on the direct impact to cities in west-central Florida but areas like Tampa, St. Petersburg and Gainesville could certainly be hit hard with the latest track, as hurricane warnings are now in effect. Expect more updates in the hours ahead!