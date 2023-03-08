Skies are cloudier this morning, but conditions remain dry and quite cold. The new, dry air mass is strong enough to keep us dry today under rather cloudy skies for most of the morning and early afternoon. Some late afternoon/early evening sunshine is expected to round out the day with highs remaining seasonal (49°). Easterly breeze will add to the chill all day, so have that heavier coat on, if outdoors.

Tonight, under scattered clouds, expect another cold night with lows dipping into the lower 30s.

Dry weather will hold through Thursday afternoon, as clouds increase from the west. Shower chances will begin to fall by the evening and increase in coverage overnight and into Friday. With some colder air in play, a wintry mix looks likely in spots, mainly north of downtown.