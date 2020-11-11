Feeling more fall-like for Veterans Day

The cooler weather has arrived after seeing a stretch of record-breaking highs in Indianapolis. It will feel much more fall-like in the wake of a cold front. The boundary is now east of central Indiana and more seasonal air is channeling into the state.

A jacket will be needed at the bus stop this morning as temperatures continue to fall through sunrise. We will likely dip down into the mid-40s around 8 a.m.!

Lingering rain showers cannot be ruled out early in the day. However, Veterans Day is looking mainly dry and skies will brighten as the day goes on. Mostly sunny skies will return late in the afternoon. Highs should reach near the 55° mark, which is the average for the date.

We will end the workweek with sunshine and near-average highs. High pressure will settle into the Ohio Valley and keep the showers away until the weekend. Another storm system will contribute to the rain showers this weekend and allow temperatures to drop even more next week! Highs are going to trend nearly 15° below normal by next Monday.

Tropical Storm Eta remains strong with sustained winds at 70 MPH. It could still strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane within the next 24 hours and it is expected to make landfall in western Florida midday Thursday. There is also Tropical Storm Theta out in the Atlantic and it marks our 29th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season! Theta will not impact in the US.