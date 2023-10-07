Good morning! It is quite chilly this morning across central Indiana. The northwesterly wind flow and clear skies are allowing temperatures to fall into the lower to mid-40s around the state. The breeze is even creating a wind chill factor and it feels more like the mid to upper 30s! A heavy jacket is needed early on the in the day.

The “fall-like feel” has arrived after a secondary cold front reinforced the cooler air mass to the Midwest! Temperatures today should rise into the upper 50s this afternoon, which is 10 degrees cooler compared to Friday. It is also more than 10 degrees below average for the date! It will be an ideal day to visit local pumpkin patches and apple orchards with skies staying mostly sunny.

More clouds are going to fill into the state after midnight with skies turning mostly cloudy by early Sunday morning. It will still be a cool morning as lows fall into the lower 40s. The Colts are home against the Tennessee Titans tomorrow! If you plan on tailgating for the game, you will want to dress warmly, especially in the morning. Temperatures should rise into the mid-50s by kick-off. Highs should peak near 59° again tomorrow due to the additional clouds and isolated shower chance that exists across the state.

I do believe most locations will stay dry on Sunday because shower chances are weak during the day. A few spotty showers will be possible Sunday night and potentially early Monday morning. Most of the clouds and shower activity moves out mid-morning Monday, and skies will brighten across the Hoosier State again! Temperatures are going to remain below average through midweek. However, there is a chance that highs will reach into the lower to mid-70s Thursday ahead the cold front at the end of the week.