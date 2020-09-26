Feeling summer-like this weekend; rain chances still on hold

It is a rather cloudy morning around central Indiana this Saturday morning with areas of fog. If you’re traveling around the state early in the day, the visibility may quickly drop in spots. As wind speeds pick up later this morning, the fog situation should improve. Skies will brighten today and with turn mostly sunny this afternoon. A strong breeze out of the southwest will drive temperatures up into the lower 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average for the date! The wind could gust up to 25 MPH at times this afternoon.

The taste of summer is going to be short-lived as a cold front nears Indiana. You can still expect dry conditions during the second half of the weekend with highs rebounding into the lower 80s. However, more clouds will fill into central Indiana as the boundary gets closer. Rain chances will hold off until Sunday night.

The boundary is going to travel over the state on Monday and it will bring much needed rainfall. Indianapolis is trending more than 2.50” this month so far! Unfortunately, the potential rainfall totals look low this week. Forecast models are keeping rainfall amounts below a half inch for the city!

The cold front will help temperatures drop on Monday and bring fall-like weather back into the state. Highs in the mid to upper 60s arrive midweek with plenty of sunshine in the mix. A weak shower chance exists Thursday afternoon and temperatures will likely decline even more by next weekend!