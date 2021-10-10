Feeling summer-like today; tracking storm potential Monday evening

A few light showers developed last night with a passage of a warm front. The boundary is now north of central Indiana and the strong southerly wind flow will help drive the temperatures up later this afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s are expected today, which is normally the average high for the summer months in Indianapolis. The record for the date is 88° set back in 2010. The forecast high for the city this afternoon is 86°.

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight and the strong breeze will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Another unseasonably warm day is on tap for tomorrow ahead of an inbound cold front. Storms will form ahead of the front and there is going to be enough shear to support the formation of strong to severe storms Monday evening.

Central Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather. The primary threat will be damaging straight line winds. However, some storms may produce large hail and potentially rotate. The free Weather Authority app is a great tool to stay weather aware during severe weather events. Stay tuned for more updates ahead of the system.

Once the storms move out Monday night, temperatures will begin to drop. Even with the mid-week cool down, highs will still be trending nearly 10 degrees above normal. The average highs in the upper 60s for mid-October. More seasonal weather likely returns next weekend.