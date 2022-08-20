INDIANAPOLIS – A few showers & downpours impacted portions of Central Indiana on Saturday with highs reaching our average of 84 degrees. A low pressure system and cold front exist to our west and will eventually work through the state tomorrow. This will keep rain chances in the forecast for another 24 hours.

Showers through Sunday

We’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers & storms in the morning. Thanks to clouds and a south wind overnight, lows will remain in the mid 60s. There will be peeks of sun throughout the day, but gray skies will dominate throughout. A second round of showers & storms will impact the area in the afternoon, though not everyone will see rain. The severe weather threat is minimal. You can expect highs to reach the upper 70s & low 80s, but conditions will not be favorable for much warming. Cooler air will enter overnight as we quiet down behind the front.

Seasonable late August week

We’ll begin the work week on the cooler side with a few clouds and even a spotty shower or two lingering through the start of Monday. A northwesterly wind will continue through the day bringing drier air and keeping highs in the lower 80s. More sun will come out later in the day with continued clearing overnight.

Tuesday through the rest of the week will remain very similar day-to-day. This will be the result of a slow-moving high pressure system. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected each day and highs will slowly increase as winds transition to southerly. We’ll begin in the mid 80s on Tuesday, but eventually reach the upper 80s again by Thursday/Friday.