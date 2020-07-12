Few storms possible Sunday; pleasant open to the week!

The weather was very active late Saturday afternoon, evening and overnight across central Indiana. Two waves of severe thunderstorms traveled over the state in that time frame and brought wind damage for parts of the state. There were also several large hail reports with the initial wave that moved over Marion County between 4 and 5 PM Saturday. Quarter size hail was reported in downtown Indianapolis.

Other reports include wind damage with roof blown off a house near Rossville around 4:20 PM and a reported tree blown onto a house west of Greensburg (6:00 PM). You can see the path of the severe weather that occurred over the Midwest on Saturday with the image below! Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area today, but the threat for severe weather should remain south of the state.

The activity this morning will be spotty around the area with the chance for scattered storms as we head into the early afternoon. FOX Futurecast has most of the showers moving out of central Indiana early in the evening! Skies will become mostly clear tonight and temperatures will fall into the lower 60s, allowing for a refreshing start to the workweek!

The pleasant, seasonal weather is going to be short-lived. The weather pattern will quickly flip, and temperatures will quickly rise by midweek! Expect highs back into the 90s on Wednesday with heat indices near 100° late in the week. The humidity will also climb, which will result in daily storm chances.