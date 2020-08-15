Few storms possible this weekend; refreshing change arrives next week

It was a foggy start for some around the area this Sunday morning. The visibility dropped to a quarter of a mile in Terre Haute and Lafayette early in the day. The fog is quickly burning off and skies are bright! The sunshine this morning will help temperatures quickly rise today. Highs this afternoon will likely rise above average for the seventh consecutive day in Indy! The humidity will make it feel even hotter outside this afternoon. The heat index could rise to 90° later today.

It will stay dry for the majority of central Indiana today. There is an approaching cold front that could help trigger a shower or storm this afternoon and evening. There will be a few showers and potentially storms around tonight. Any storm that fires up today or tonight could produce strong wind gusts, but the threat for a strong storm looks low.

A weak cold front will pass over the state on Sunday and the boundary could bring a few widely scattered storms early in the day. Late-day clear will occur in the wake of the system. Temperatures and dew points will fall, and the weather will become comfortable next week. After the weekend, central Indiana will enter a sunny stretch with highs in the upper 70s midweek!